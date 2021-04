Puerto Rican Independence Party testimony before the Committee on Natural Resources Hearing on H.R. 1522 and H.R. 2070

Testimony before the Committee on Natural Resources Hearing on H.R. 1522, “Puerto Rico Statehood Admission Act”, and H.R. 2070, “Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act of 2021”, María de Lourdes Santiago, Vicepresident and Senator, Puerto Rican Independence Party