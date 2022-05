Puerto Rico statehood through voter suppression

Voter suppression is typically about blocking voters from the ballot box in order to guarantee the result desired by those in power. A new variant is now creeping up in Congress, this time from the Democratic side, in the form of option suppression. A compromise bill is being concocted for a Puerto Rico status referendum that would assure a statehood win by disqualifying the current Commonwealth status as an option. This is liberal democracy taking a bad turn.