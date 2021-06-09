The Ugly Truth Behind Biden´s position on Vaello

Compared to his predecessor, President Biden’s early tenure has been a breath of fresh air for Puerto Rico. The American Rescue Plan contains desperately needed economic relief for the islands. Extending the expanded Child Tax Credit to Puerto Rico casts a lifeline to its children, more than half of whom live below the poverty line. The three-to-one federal funding match for Puerto Rico’s earned income tax credit will allow our government to dramatically expand that policy, which seeks to address Puerto Rico’s low labor force participation rate. While the United States needs to do much more, including abolishing the undemocratic, colonialist Fiscal Control Board, replacing Promesa with a debt forgiveness and economic development package, and committing to a fair, informed, and inclusive self-determination process for Puerto Rico, Biden’s initial actions have mostly been a welcome respite from Trump’s crass negligence towards our islands.