Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Raúl Juliá
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
31 de agosto de 2024
77°nubes dispersas
SuplementosAsociación de Contratistas Generales de América, Capítulo de Puerto Rico
Suscriptores
GeoEnviroTech, Inc. (GET) is a utility locator company from Guaynabo. (Suministrada)

GeoEnviroTech, Inc. (GET) is a utility locator company from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico with more than twenty-three years of experience performing subsurface utility surveys using a Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Pipe and Cable Line Locators (EM) and Acoustic locators.

GET also performs precision excavation using Air-Knife and Soil Vacuum. This is a nondestructive technique that exposes different types of utilities without damaging them. GET is a fully insured company, including Professional and Pollution Liability.

GET also is an environmental drilling contractor with more than 30 years of experience in soil and groundwater sampling, environmental site investigation and remediation. We own the only sonic drill rig on the island. Sonic drilling can collect representative samples from basically any type of subsoil conditions.

Tags
SuplementoBrandStudioAsociación de Contratistas Generales
BrandStudio
Este contenido fue redactado y/o producido por el equipo de Suplementos de GFR Media.
El diario de hoy
sábado, 31 de agosto de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: