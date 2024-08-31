GeoEnviroTech, Inc. (GET) is a utility locator company from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico with more than twenty-three years of experience performing subsurface utility surveys using a Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Pipe and Cable Line Locators (EM) and Acoustic locators.

GET also performs precision excavation using Air-Knife and Soil Vacuum. This is a nondestructive technique that exposes different types of utilities without damaging them. GET is a fully insured company, including Professional and Pollution Liability.