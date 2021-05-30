Cupeyville School is a private, quality English-instruction college-preparatory school from PPK to 12th grade, providing academic excellence since 1963. Cupeyville School is non-sectarian, co-educational with a multicultural student community and is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools and CADIE. Ranked among Puerto Rico’s Top English teaching private schools, Cupeyville School’s student population is approximately 900 students and employs a combined faculty and administrative staff of approximately 125 members.

Our Senior Class of 2021 is composed of a diverse group of 61 students. We are proud to say that throughout their 14 years at Cupeyville School the Class of 2021 has grown and matured well beyond our expectations to become well-rounded wise individuals. Many of these students have been with our school since pre-kinder, while some joined our family at different stages of their academic life. As a united front, they came together to face the challenge of the past years with resilience and courage and came out stronger and even more focused in reaching their goals.

Our Seniors move on to their next chapter fully prepared for college life. 100% of them were accepted in accredited stateside and overseas Universities and Colleges, all with merit scholarship offers for their above average academic performance. They have worked above and beyond to meet the school’s requirements for graduation including completing a rigorous one year-long research based Senior Project. 20% of these students are members of the National Honor Society.

Four students attained a perfect 800 score in the English section of The College Board Puerto Rico (PAA): Gabriella Burgos, Nicholas Gorbea, Desiree Ortiz and, Danelle Wallace. Gabriella Burgos and Nicholas Gorbea also received the prestigious Presidential Scholar nomination. Individual student achievements are Nicholas Gorbea with a perfect score in the Math section of the SAT, Elías Villanueva, our United Nations Chapter President with a full scholarship to Amherst College, Ariana Molina, our National Honor Society President and Class 2021 Vice President, with a full scholarship to Boston University and Adriana González, a Cupeyville Falcon since pre-kinder who was selected as Cupeyville School’s Student of the Year. In the athletic arena, Gabriel Nieves received many offers from U.S. universities to join their baseball team, while Darianna Fontanet will represent UPR Humacao as part of their volleyball team, Héctor Rodríguez will play volleyball with UPR Rio Piedras and Derik Cintrón will be part of the Sagrado Corazón soccer team.

Their Falcon Spirit shined through having joined school organizations like Student Council, United Nations, Liga de Oratoria and Forensic Team and being active in after school activities such as theater productions, sports tournaments, and spirit week. They also worked many community service hours throughout their high school years leaving their mark as committed community members and leaders. A special thanks to the class officers Camila Torres (President), Ariana Molina (Vice President), David Roque (Treasurer) and Gabriel Rivera (Secretary) that have led the class since 10th grade.