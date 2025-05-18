Rooted in History, Expanding Toward the Future

For more than 70 years, Commonwealth-Parkville School (CPS) has stood as a beacon of academic excellence, innovation, and community in Puerto Rico. With two campuses—Parkville in Guaynabo (PPK–6) and Commonwealth in Hato Rey (7–12)—CPS has remained intentionally small while fostering an environment that encourages big thinking, curiosity, and achievement.

As an accredited, college preparatory, non-sectarian, co-educational institution, CPS blends tradition with innovation. Its commitment to nurturing well-rounded, confident learners has made it a standout choice for families seeking a rigorous yet supportive academic journey. Colleges and universities across the United States, Puerto Rico, and beyond consistently recognize the value of a CPS education—thanks in part to its size, which allows students to explore diverse interests while building meaningful relationships with faculty and peers.

CPS has commitment to nurture well-rounded, confident learners. (Suministrada)

CPS offers a robust selection of AP courses beginning in 9th grade, with nearly 80% of high school students enrolled in at least one. In recognition of its commitment to academic excellence, CPS was named to the 2024 College Board Platinum AP School Honor Roll. Students frequently earn distinctions such as AP Scholars, National Hispanic Scholars, National Merit Scholars, and prestigious full-ride college merit awards.

Founded in 1952, CPS has built a lasting legacy. Alumni have gone on to excel in fields such as medicine, law, the arts, and public service. Reflecting its forward-looking vision, the school recently acquired the historic Roosevelt Theater—a cultural landmark being integrated into student programming. The space will support productions, film projects, and interdisciplinary learning, expanding both the school’s footprint and its mission.

Commonwealth-Parkville School (CPS) has two campuses—Parkville in Guaynabo (PPK–6) and Commonwealth in Hato Rey (7–12). (Suministrada)

An Exceptional Faculty for a Changing World | A Curriculum That Reflects Today’s Learners CPS is led by Dr. Brian Dolinger, Head of School since July 2023. He and his leadership team bring a compelling vision and strategic direction for the future. In the past two years, CPS has realigned its curriculum to promote deeper learning, reflection, and growth; strengthened employee benefits; and laid the groundwork for sustainable advancement. These efforts aim to prepare students not only for college but also for life in an ever-changing world.

Faculty excellence is a hallmark of the school—most leading faculty hold advanced degrees, and 100% of staff engage in continuous professional development. Teachers emphasize mastery and understand learning as a process. CPS promotes resilience, self-efficacy, and a strong focus on growth.

New Programs, New Possibilities

CPS continuously introduces programs that meet students where they are. New signature trips and grade-level “Launch” events for younger students foster excitement, bonding, and tradition. Off-campus learning expands students’ worldviews and supports experiential growth.

As a leader in educational technology integration, CPS is partnering with Jotit —a writing and thinking platform designed to build metacognitive and communication skills for upper elementary and middle school students. The school also participates in peer review exchanges with other top institutions to ensure high standards and continued progress.

A Platform for Student Voices and a School That Feels Like Home Students are encouraged to express themselves and think critically. CPS hosts a premier multidisciplinary investigative institution, with more than 30 high school students published in the Journal of Student Research and nearly 4,000 downloads of their work—an impressive testament to their curiosity and writing instruction.

Though it spans two campuses, CPS functions as one unified community, grounded in shared values and student-centered learning. The small school setting ensures students are known, supported, and able to participate broadly in school life.

CPS offers 16 sports, with 60% of students engaged in athletics. Teams regularly advance to post-season competitions. Students also lead in clubs, serve their communities, and participate in vibrant arts and STEM programs.

In 2024, CPS launched its first annual Day of Impact, during which students and staff volunteered with organizations across Puerto Rico—demonstrating the school’s mission of empathy and engagement. In total, students completed 6,850 hours of community service during the 2023–24 school year.