12:00 P.M. - 1:00 P.M.

Registration

1:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M.

PrEP (Pre exposure prophylaxis) Today

Lizette Santiago, MD

2:00 P.M. - 2:45 P.M.

HIV therapeutics (Long-Acting ART), switch strategies/simplification of treatment

Elizabeth Race, MD

2:45 P.M. - 3:00 P.M.

BREAK

3:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M.

The new test and management for COVID-19 patients

Lemuel Martínez, MD

4:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Perinatal HIV Care & Prevention

Carmen Zorrilla, MD

5:00 P.M. - 5:15 P.M.

BREAK

5:15 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

HIV and drug use, The Crystal Meth epidemic under the radar

Robert Douglas, MD

6:00 P.M. - 6:10 P.M.

Close of first day

Vilmary Sierra Rosa, MD

7:00 A.M. - 8:00 A.M.

REGISTRATION

8:00 A.M. - 8:45 A.M.

Drugs interactions with New ART treatments, simplicity got less interaction risks?

Kalumy Ayala, Pharm D

8:45 A.M. - 9:30 A.M.

Vaccine Landscape

Manuel Delgado, MD

9:30 A.M. - 9:45 A.M.

BREAK

9:45 A.M. - 10:30 A.M.

The play role of emotions in HIV patients

Miguel Vázquez, PHD

10:30 A.M. - 11:15 A.M.

HCV in women. Update guidance

Marisel Bosques, MD

11:15 A.M. - 11:30 M.

BREAK

11:30 A.M. - 12:15 P.M.

ART-Induced weight gain- Emerging data

Iván Meléndez, MD

12:15 P.M. - 12:45 P.M.

LUNCH

12:45 P.M. - 1:30 P.M.

Growing old with HIV

Nelson Vallejo, MD

1:30 P.M. - 2:15 P.M.

Update to gonococcal guidelines

Julio Bacó, MD

2:15 P.M. - 2:30 P.M.

BREAK

2:30 P.M. - 3:15 P.M.

Celebration

Lizette Santiago, MD

3:15 P.M. - 3:30 P.M.

Closure of 2nd day

Vilmary Sierra Rosa, MD