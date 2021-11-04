Jueves, 11 de noviembre
8:00 a.m.
Registro / Registration
Foyer Exhibit Hall
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Radiografía del Consumidor 2021 / Consumer X-Ray 2021
Ballroom
12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Almuerzo Radiografía del Consumidor / Lunch Consumer X-Ray
Ballroom Foyer
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Exhibidores / Tradeshow
Exhibit Hall B & C
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
MIDA CONECTA / Business Match-making
Exhibit Hall C
5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
MIDA 80′s Party, DJ Joaquín Opio (presentado por Magic 97.3) y
Banda Repli-K
Exhibit Hall C
Viernes, 12 de noviembre
8:00 a.m.
Registro / Registration
Foyer Exhibit Hall
8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Programa Educativo / Educational
Program / Descubre cómo potenciar tu negocio utilizando data e inteligencia artificial / Speaker: Avedis Boudakian
Meeting Room 103
8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Programa Educativo / Educational Program / Omnicanalidad / Customer Journey & Channel Performance / Speaker: Wanda Montero
Meeting Room 104
9:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Programa Educativo / Educational Program / El potencial y alcance del
Category Management interactivo / Speaker: Frédéric Gautier
Meeting Room 103
9:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Programa Educativo / Educational Program / Getting ready for the next reality / Speaker: Michael Sansolo
Meeting Room 104
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Programa Educativo / Educational Program / Nada o Húndete: Destrezas para sobrevivir al cambio / Speaker: Ana Lorena de Eskildsen
Meeting Room 104
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Almuerzo Premiados 2021
Ballroom B
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Exhibidores / Tradeshow
Exhibit Hall B & C
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
MIDA CONECTA / Business Match-making
Exhibit Hall C
5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Verbena MIDA, Julio César Sanabria, D’ Compadres y Los Pleneros de Severo
Terrace 3rd Floor
Sábado, 13 de noviembre
10:00 a.m.
Registro / Registration
Foyer Exhibit Hall
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Exhibidores / Tradeshow
Exhibit Hall B&C
2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Premiación Empleados Destacados /
Employees Award Program
Exhibit Hall C
- ⎙