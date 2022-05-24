Friday, May 27, 2022
Research Symposium in Memory of Dr. Francisco Aguiló
Moderator: Myriam Allende, MD
3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Registration
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Oral Presentations - Endocrinology Fellows
Saturday, May 28, 2022
7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Registration
8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
Update in the Management of Growth Hormone Deficiency in Children
Carlos Leyva, MD
8:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Approach to the Patient with Hypercalcemia
Loida González, MD
9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.
Management of Type 1 Diabetes in Adults: A Consensus from the ADA/EASD
Marielly Sierra, MD
10:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Questions and Answers - All Faculty
10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Visit to Exhibit Hall
11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Early Biomarkers as Predictors of Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression
Margarita Ramírrez, MD
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Controversies in the Use of Omega-3 Fatty Acids for CV Risk Reduction
Peter Toth, MD
1:00 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
Questions and Answers
1:15 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Adjourn & Lunch
2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
SPED Ordinary Meeting - SPED Members
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Moderator: Ana Lúgaro, MD
7:00 a.m.- 10:00 a.m. Registration
8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
Inpatient Diabetes Management in the Postoperative Period
Janet Colón, MD
8:45 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.
Is There a Role for Androgen Therapy in Women?
Ektar Kapoor, MD
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Update in Diabetic Neuropathy
Zahira Lugo, MD
10:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Questions and Answers - All Faculty
10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Visit to Exhibit Hall
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
New Treatment Strategies for Familia Hypercholesterolemia
Peter Toth, MD
Questions and Answers
12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
Adjourn & Lunch
Monday May 27, 2019
Moderator: Leticia Hernández, MD
7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Registration
8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
Diabetes Technology in Pediatrics: What’s New and What to Expect in the Near Future
Marina Ruiz, MD
8:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Molecular Testing and Personalized Thyroid Cancer therapy
Noridza Rivera, MD
9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.
Diagnosis and Management of Fatty Liver Disease: A Case Based Approach
Bárbara Rosado, MD
10:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Questions and Answers All Faculty
10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Visit to Exhibit Hall
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Operative and Postoperative Management of Obesity
Marcia Alayón, MD
Milliette Alvarado, MD
12:15 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. Questions and Answers - All Faculty
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Adjourn & Lunch
Sponsorship Statement (Joint)
This activity is jointly sponsored by The Ponce Medical School Foundation and Sociedad Puertorriqueña de Endocrinología y Diabetología.
Accreditation Statement
This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the Essential Areas and Policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint sponsorship of The Ponce Medical School Foundation, Inc. and Sociedad Puertorriqueña de Endocrinología y Diabetología.
The Ponce Medical School Foundation is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians Provider No. 0007249. The Ponce Medical School Foundation is accredited by the Puerto Rico Board of Licensing and Medical Disciplines with the Provider No. 016-DC20-JLDM. Ponce School of Medicine is accredited by the PuertoRico Office of Regulation and Certification of Health Professionals (PR-ORCHP), Provider No. 00018.
Credit Designation
The Ponce Medical School Foundation submitted this educational activity for a maximum of 14 credits AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM for physicians, subject to approval. The health care professionals should claim only the credits commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.
Costs
Scientific Session - Registration Fees
Before May 18
- Scientific Session - SPED Member with membership up-to-date (Member and partner) No charge
- MD or OD, Diabetes Educators, Dietitian, Pharmacists or RN (Scientific sessions, meals and snacks during lectures) $300.00
- One Day: MD or OD, Diabetes Educators, Dietitian, Pharmacists or RN $100.00
- Endocrinology Fellow or Internal Medicine or Pediatric Resident (In a PR ACGME accredited program with proof supplied at registration) No charge
After May 18
- Scientific Session - SPED Member with membership up-to-date (Member and partner) No charge
- MD or OD, Diabetes Educators, Dietitian, Pharmacists or RN (Scientific sessions, meals and snacks during lectures) $350.00
- One Day: MD or OD, Diabetes Educators, Dietitian, Pharmacists or RN $130.00
- Endocrinology Fellow or Internal Medicine or Pediatric Resident (In a PR ACGME accredited program with proof supplied at registration) $50.00
- All registrations are conditioned to availability. Registrations without payment will not be processed.
For information & registration: spedpr.com / Educational Partners: Tel. 787-646-0780
