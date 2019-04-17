San Francisco - La compañía estadounidense Apple se comprometió a donar dinero para la restauración de la catedral de Notre Dame en París trasel incendio sufrido el lunes, sumándose así a una larga lista de donantes ya anunciados, aunque no dio detalles sobre la cuantía que tiene previsto aportar.

En un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter, el consejero delegado de la compañía, Tim Cook, aseguró que Apple "donará a los trabajos de reconstrucción para ayudar a restaurar la valiosa herencia de Notre Dame para las generaciones futuras".

"Tenemos el corazón roto por la gente de Francia y de todas aquellas personas en el mundo para quienes Notre Dame es un símbolo de esperanza", apuntó el máximo directivo de la empresa.

We are heartbroken for the French people and those around the world for whom Notre Dame is a symbol of hope. Relieved that everyone is safe. Apple will be donating to the rebuilding efforts to help restore Notre Dame’s precious heritage for future generations.???? — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) 16 de abril de 2019

La firma no ha respondido por el momento a las preguntas de Efe en relación a la cantidad que prevé donar, y a cuándo se va a materializar esa aportación.



Tanto las instituciones como las mayores fortunas de Francia prometieron ayudar financieramente para las tareas de reconstrucción.

La familia de Bernard Arnault, la mayor fortuna de Francia y propietaria del grupo del lujo LVMH, señaló en un comunicado que realizará "una donación de $225 millones al fondo dedicado a la reconstrucción de esta obra arquitectónica, que forma parte de la Historia de Francia".

La familia de François-Henri Pinault, otra de las más ricas del país europeo, se comprometió a aportar $112 millones a través de su sociedad de inversiones Artemis, cuando el incendio todavía no había sido sofocado.

No quiso quedarse atrás otra de las más pudientes de Francia, los Bettencourt-Meyers, dueños de L'Oréal, que pondrán otros $225 millones.