San Francisco - La compañía estadounidense Apple se comprometió a donar dinero para la restauración de la catedral de Notre Dame en París trasel incendio sufrido el lunes, sumándose así a una larga lista de donantes ya anunciados, aunque no dio detalles sobre la cuantía que tiene previsto aportar.
We are heartbroken for the French people and those around the world for whom Notre Dame is a symbol of hope. Relieved that everyone is safe. Apple will be donating to the rebuilding efforts to help restore Notre Dame’s precious heritage for future generations.????
We are heartbroken for the French people and those around the world for whom Notre Dame is a symbol of hope. Relieved that everyone is safe. Apple will be donating to the rebuilding efforts to help restore Notre Dame’s precious heritage for future generations.????— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) 16 de abril de 2019
💬Ver 0 comentarios