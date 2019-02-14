En las últimas horas, algunos usuarios de Instagram comenzaron a notar que sus cuentas comenzaban a disminuir en followers de manera considerable, por lo que la red se convirtió en un caos y generó confusión.
There is a global issue with #Instagram. Many users have mentioned that they lost huge number of followers. It seems like it's not an fake followers clean up but an Instagram technical issue.#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/OpGVKZaXtf— Tigran Matinyan (@Tigran_Matinyan) 13 de febrero de 2019
We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible.— Instagram (@instagram) 13 de febrero de 2019
The BIG Instagram Account Purge - Feb 2019
Instagram removed a LOT of fake accounts in the past 24 hours.
Here's a running list of popular accounts who lost followers (updating across the day)
https://t.co/RDSS0rHbxJ pic.twitter.com/18zTbAwMlv
