En las últimas horas, algunos usuarios de Instagram comenzaron a notar que sus cuentas comenzaban a disminuir en followers de manera considerable, por lo que la red se convirtió en un caos y generó confusión.

Y es que desde el mes de noviembre, la red social anunció que haría una limpia de aquellos perfiles falsos y “me gusta” que resultaban engañosos, por lo que aquellos usuarios que habían recurrido a apps de terceros para aumentar sus seguidores se verían afectados por recurrir a estas prácticas.

There is a global issue with #Instagram. Many users have mentioned that they lost huge number of followers. It seems like it's not an fake followers clean up but an Instagram technical issue.#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/OpGVKZaXtf — Tigran Matinyan (@Tigran_Matinyan) 13 de febrero de 2019

Esta situación ha generado mucho descontento entre los usuarios, pues hay quienes perdieron de un día para otro hasta 20,000 seguidores, y las cuentas de grandes marcas o de celebridades registran pérdidas de followers por millones.

Sin embargo, todo podría tratarse de un error en la plataforma, dado que algunos usuarios reportan que, si entran desde otras cuentas, el número de seguidores se mantiene igual, pero desde otros perfiles la cantidad cambia, es decir, para algunos usuarios se puede ver una cantidad y para otros un número de fans distinto.

“Somos conscientes de un problema que está causando un cambio en los números de seguidores de la cuenta para algunas personas en este momento. Estamos trabajando para resolver esto lo más rápido posible”, es el mensaje que se puede leer en la cuenta oficial de Twitter de la empresa.

We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible. — Instagram (@instagram) 13 de febrero de 2019

Un especialista en redes sociales llamado Matt Navarra, se dio a la tarea de armar una lista en la que compara cómo han sido afectadas las grandes cuentas como la de Selena Gómez, quien parece haber perdido 2.3 millones de seguidores de un día para otro, y Ariana Grande, quien disminuyó en 3 millones la cantidad de followers en tan solo unas horas.

