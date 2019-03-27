En las redes sociales se puede encontrar todo tipo de publicaciones, y aunque algunas pueden ser a simple vista divertidas, también resultan algo peligrosas, como en el caso de Twitter.
damn changing your birth year to 2007 makes your twitter feed all colourful we been missin out— 44 (@s_rxii) 25 de marzo de 2019
We’ve noticed a prank trying to get people to change their Twitter birthday in their profile to unlock new color schemes. Please don’t try this. We don't have different color schemes based on your birthday.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) 27 de marzo de 2019
