En las redes sociales se puede encontrar todo tipo de publicaciones, y aunque algunas pueden ser a simple vista divertidas, también resultan algo peligrosas, como en el caso de Twitter.

Y es que en esta plataforma comenzó a circular un tweet el pasado lunes, en el que se les pedía a los usuarios cambiar su fecha de nacimiento al año 2007, para que supuestamente se desbloqueara una versión más colorida en el feed de la red social, pero todo era parte de una broma.

damn changing your birth year to 2007 makes your twitter feed all colourful we been missin out — 44 (@s_rxii) 25 de marzo de 2019

Según revela el sitio CNET, los usuarios que siguen esta instrucción se están quedando sin acceso a sus cuentas.

El resultado de este truco es muy sencillo: aquellas personas que cambian su fecha de nacimiento al año 2007 son bloqueadas en automático, porque en Twitter las normas prohíben tener una cuenta a menores de 13 años.

Así que, al cambiar el día de nacimiento, automáticamente tendrían 12 años, por lo que la plataforma procede al bloqueo del perfil.

Ante esta situación, Twitter extendió un mensaje en el que advierte a los usuarios no caer en esta broma, ya que su interfaz no se puede modificar de acuerdo a la fecha de cumpleaños.

We’ve noticed a prank trying to get people to change their Twitter birthday in their profile to unlock new color schemes. Please don’t try this. We don't have different color schemes based on your birthday. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) 27 de marzo de 2019