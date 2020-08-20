Washington - Confirming that President Donald Trump asked about the possibility of swapping Puerto Rico for Greenland, former Homeland Security Chief of Staff Miles Taylor said yesterday that the President has described the island as a “dirty” place.

“In his words, Puerto Rico was dirty and the people were poor,” Taylor said in an interview on MSNBC when asked about disturbing expressions he had heard from Trump that still echo in his mind.

Taylor recently announced - in a video by the Republican group Lincoln Project - that he will vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, convinced that President Trump is not fit to lead the United States.

In an op-ed in The Washington Post, Taylor had said he saw “firsthand how dangerous Trump is to America.”

Yesterday, in an interview with MSNBC, Taylor said that “behind the scenes, the president expressed deep animosity against the people of Puerto Rico.”

He said that President Trump’s expression about the possibility of swapping Puerto Rico for Greenland was never taken as a joke, as he made his interest in the Danish autonomous territory clear at all times.

“Once, before we went down (to the island) he told us not only did he want to purchase Greenland, but he actually said he wanted to see if we could sell Puerto Rico, could we swap Puerto Rico for Greenland,” Taylor added, referring to a conversation before a trip to the island in August 2018.

For Taylor, it was unbelievable that amid the biggest catastrophe Puerto Rico had faced in a century, following Hurricane María in 2017, Trump spoke ill of U.S. citizens at a time when his responsibility was to assist them.

Trump has accused all Puerto Rico´s political leaders of being corrupt.

President Trump, in turn, has faced continued criticism for the inefficient response to the emergency triggered by Hurricane María beginning September 20, 2017, and the slow disbursement of federal funds allocated to the island.

In July, former Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke told The New York Times that, in one of the most difficult moments of the emergency after Hurricane María, President Trump asked whether the federal government could stop owning Puerto Rico or “sell” it.

Judd Deere, a White House spokesman, said Taylor “another creature of the D.C. Swamp who never understood the importance of the President’s agenda or why the American people elected him and clearly just wants to cash-in.”

The White House also rejects criticism for not properly assisting the island and said they are focused on Puerto Rico, with the necessary resources and using them wisely.

Meanwhile, Cristobal Alex, senior advisor to Joe Biden’s campaign, said that since he arrived at the White House, “Trump’s policy toward Puerto Rico can be summarized by disrespect for human life, inaction in the face of tragedy, and often, overt racism discrimination directed toward the people of Puerto Rico.”

Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, who supports Trump’s re-election, had not reacted to Taylor’s remarks by press time.

Former Governor Aníbal Acevedo Vilá, who is the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) candidate for Resident Commissioner in Washington, said that “as a Puerto Rican, I find it hard to understand why Jenniffer González has been so loyal to Trump with so much clear evidence of his disdain for us.”

Acevedo Vilá indicated that González’s solidarity with Trump’s presidency will cost her votes.

“I know that before the election, she is going to have to withdraw her endorsement, but the damage to our dignity has already been done,” Acevedo Vilá added on Twitter.