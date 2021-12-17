Washington - It is official: President Joe Biden’s social spending bill, which includes extending the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program to residents of Puerto Rico, will remain pending until January in the federal Senate.

Yesterday afternoon, Senate leaders were negotiating an agreement to fast-track several appointments before recessing until January 3.

Democratic Majority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) unsuccessfully attempted to pass the legislation before Christmas, which is being handled as a Budget Reconciliation Bill and was approved in the House on November 19.

“Still, there are things to work out,” Senate number two Richard Durbin (Illinois) said yesterday.

The leadership had yet to officially announce that debate on the legislation was pushed back to January. Several Democratic senators were waiting for a statement from President Biden. The measure, among other things, also proposes an increase in Medicaid funding and employment credits for U.S. corporations in the territories.

Yesterday, it was clear that neither the President nor the Senate leadership was able to convince Democrat Joe Manchin (West Virginia) to allow, before Christmas, the passage of the legislation, which will necessarily be different from the House version.

Manchin has insisted on questioning that the bill - whose House version is estimated at between $1.75 billion and $1.85 trillion - includes major initiatives that, unlike others, are not funded for the ten years that a budget reconciliation bill allows.

“I don’t think that’s a fair evaluation of saying we are going to spend X amount of dollars but then we are going to have to depend on coming back and finding more money... I’m concerned about paying down debt too,” Manchin, chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said this week.