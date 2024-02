Puerto Rico fogueará contra las Aces de Las Vegas, bicampeonas de la WNBA

𝐀𝐂𝐄𝐒 𝐈𝐍 𝐒𝐂 ♦️♠️



The Aces are headed to South Carolina for a preseason game against Puerto Rico.



🗓 May 11

📍 @CLAmktg



Tickets on sale March 3rd at 9 AM PThttps://t.co/D686U9gl0m pic.twitter.com/j2R5fV96n9