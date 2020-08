View this post on Instagram

Honored, blessed and extremely grateful to announce the privilege to further my athletic and academic career at Florida State University! This today would not have been possible without God’s approval ❤️🙏and all the great people around me. First, my parents! What would I do without you? Love you ❤️. My coaches are a big piece of the puzzle THANK YOU 🙏 @cefl78 @josesalas593 @elandroideblue @linedrivepro @edwinrolon_ @optimalptcfla @aceofspadessports @soulofsteelgym @javi013 . @ftb17 George Gonzalez thank you for believing in me from the bottom of my heart. Coach Billy @ftbtampa I always remember when I first met you and you said you’ll be my SS😂 Thank you forever. Coach Christian thank you for your patience😂 You started coaching me at a very young age and your passion for baseball made it easier. @lindor12bc thank you for playing such an amazing baseball and make me want to be just like you brother , love you ❤️ #gonoles #fsu #lifeisbeautiful #blessings