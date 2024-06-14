Nereida Carrero, president of the ASC, stated that the insurer continues to focus on offering a fast and first class service to its policyholders
June 14, 2024 - 11:20 AM
In view of the possibility of insolvency, the president of the Association of Joint Underwriting Companies (ASC), Nereida Carrero, pointed out that it is still too early to conclude how much they will have to pay the injured parties in the class action lawsuit, but she assured that the insurer will fulfill all its commitments and obligations with the personnel, policyholders and claimants.
