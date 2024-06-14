Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
14 de junio de 2024
87°lluvia ligera
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:ASC states it will comply with its obligations after court ruling

Nereida Carrero, president of the ASC, stated that the insurer continues to focus on offering a fast and first class service to its policyholders

June 14, 2024 - 11:20 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
A la izq., la directora ejecutiva de ASC, Nereida Carrero Muñiz, estuvo acompañada por una intérprete de señas mientras se dirigió a los presentes. (Suministrada)
At left, ASC Executive Director Nereida Carrero Muñiz
Marian Díaz
By Marian Díaz
Periodista de Negociosmarian.diaz@gfrmedia.com

In view of the possibility of insolvency, the president of the Association of Joint Underwriting Companies (ASC), Nereida Carrero, pointed out that it is still too early to conclude how much they will have to pay the injured parties in the class action lawsuit, but she assured that the insurer will fulfill all its commitments and obligations with the personnel, policyholders and claimants.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Marian Díaz
Marian DíazArrow Icon
Marian Díaz es una periodista con más de 25 años de experiencia cubriendo la industria del comercio, las pymes y las empresas familiares en Puerto Rico. Escribe, además, sobre la industria...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 14 de junio de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: