Raúl Juliá
1 de octubre de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Bondholders opposing PREPA are willing to provide capital

GoldenTree Asset Management and insurers Assured, National and Syncora, hold the Fiscal Oversight Board responsible for the critical state of electric service

October 1, 2024 - 6:04 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Pictured is a general shot of U.S. Congressional Hearing Room 1324, where the Natural Resources Committee's Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs questioned executives from LUMA Energy, Genera PR and Puerto Rican government officials about the status of Puerto Rico's electricity system during a hearing on Sept. 24, 2024. (Captura)
Joanisabel González
By Joanisabel González
Editora de Negociosjoanisabel.gonzalez@gfrmedia.com

In an unanticipated development, investment firm GoldenTree Asset Management and municipal insurers Assured Guaranty, National Public Finance Guarantee Corp. and Syncora Guarantee, who are in a confidential negotiation process under Title III court protection, informed the U.S. Congress that they are willing to provide additional capital to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA).

