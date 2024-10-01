GoldenTree Asset Management and insurers Assured, National and Syncora, hold the Fiscal Oversight Board responsible for the critical state of electric service
October 1, 2024 - 6:04 PM
GoldenTree Asset Management and insurers Assured, National and Syncora, hold the Fiscal Oversight Board responsible for the critical state of electric service
October 1, 2024 - 6:04 PM
In an unanticipated development, investment firm GoldenTree Asset Management and municipal insurers Assured Guaranty, National Public Finance Guarantee Corp. and Syncora Guarantee, who are in a confidential negotiation process under Title III court protection, informed the U.S. Congress that they are willing to provide additional capital to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA).
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: