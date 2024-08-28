Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Raúl Juliá
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
28 de agosto de 2024
89°ligeramente nublado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Puerto Rico Energy Bureau levies $14,000 in fines against PREPA, LUMA Energy and GeneraPR

The public corporation took the biggest slice of the penalties for late delivery of a priority plan to stabilize the power grid

August 28, 2024 - 2:18 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The development of the priority plans was ordered the day after the massive blackout of June 12, when up to 350,000 consumers were left without service. (Xavier Araújo)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) imposed on the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), LUMA Energy and GeneraPR administrative fines of $500 for each day of delay in delivering a priority plan to address the most pressing problems of the power grid, an amount that is only a fraction of the $25,000 that, by law, is set as a ceiling for penalties issued by the regulatory agency.

RELATED
Tags
LUMA EnergyGeneraPR
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
miércoles, 28 de agosto de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: