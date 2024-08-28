The public corporation took the biggest slice of the penalties for late delivery of a priority plan to stabilize the power grid
August 28, 2024 - 2:18 PM
The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) imposed on the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), LUMA Energy and GeneraPR administrative fines of $500 for each day of delay in delivering a priority plan to address the most pressing problems of the power grid, an amount that is only a fraction of the $25,000 that, by law, is set as a ceiling for penalties issued by the regulatory agency.
