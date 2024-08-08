Thirteen municipalities claim more than $75 million in the payment of construction taxes and patents corresponding to the works after Hurricane María
August 8, 2024 - 2:18 PM
Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi said that the mayors “misinterpreted” the agreement reached between the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and Cobra Acquisitions for the payment of $188.4 million, since, he argued, it does not prevent the municipalities from continuing legal suits against the company to claim the disbursement of a little more than $75 million in construction taxes and patents for work done after Hurricane María in 2017.
