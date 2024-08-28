The COR3 director stressed that it is necessary to complete the pending procedures for PREPA to acquire the units, which would only be available until December 2025
August 28, 2024 - 12:05 PM
The government completed the initial stage of the process to acquire three generators with a capacity of close to 100 megawatts (MW) - which could prevent part of the load relays that have been repeated for more than a week in a row - but acknowledged that it is urgent to finalize the remaining procedures with the federal government, given the conditions imposed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) when allocating the funds.
