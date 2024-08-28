Opinión
28 de agosto de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:“It’s a short window”: government recognizes urgency in purchasing three additional generators to stabilize electric service

The COR3 director stressed that it is necessary to complete the pending procedures for PREPA to acquire the units, which would only be available until December 2025

August 28, 2024 - 12:05 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Of the 17 generators that were leased until March, PREPA was able to purchase 14, so in June it launched an auction to acquire three additional generators. (david.villafane@gfrmedia.com)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

The government completed the initial stage of the process to acquire three generators with a capacity of close to 100 megawatts (MW) - which could prevent part of the load relays that have been repeated for more than a week in a row - but acknowledged that it is urgent to finalize the remaining procedures with the federal government, given the conditions imposed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) when allocating the funds.

Tags
Manuel LaboyCOR3GeneraPRLUMA Energy
Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
