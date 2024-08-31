Jenniffer González and Jesús Manuel Ortiz were the big absentees, while Javier Jiménez and Juan Dalmau pledged to implement deep reforms in education, health and economic development
August 31, 2024 - 3:15 PM
The Puerto Rico Association of Certified Public Accountants (CCPA) presented Friday its menu of proposals for the November general elections. In addressing the issues that most affect the country, they highlighted the need to create an entity to manage the public health system, advocated for legislation to adopt the Global Minimum Tax (GMT) and for revising the investment formula per student in the Department of Education’s budget.
