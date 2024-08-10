At a time when the apparent public absence of some aspirants is being questioned, the campaign directors of the PIP, the PPD, the PNP and Proyecto Dignidad defend their strategies and advance details of their next steps
August 10, 2024 - 2:00 PM
At a time when the apparent public absence of some aspirants is being questioned, the campaign directors of the PIP, the PPD, the PNP and Proyecto Dignidad defend their strategies and advance details of their next steps
August 10, 2024 - 2:00 PM
With just under three months to go before the general elections, there are those who wonder where the gubernatorial candidates are, what they are doing and where they are concentrating their campaign efforts, since little has been seen of them in recent weeks.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: