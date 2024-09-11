The United States Deputy Secretary of Commerce underscored the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment of over $140 billion in diverse support for the island’s economic development
The United States Deputy Secretary of Commerce underscored the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment of over $140 billion in diverse support for the island’s economic development
The changes in administration that will inevitably come to Puerto Rico and the United States starting next January should not affect the projects on the agenda, particularly those aimed at promoting business activity and rebuilding the electrical grid, for which billions in federal and state funds have been earmarked.
