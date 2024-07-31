Opinión
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Frontier Airlines launches flights with fares starting at $19

The low-cost airline indicated that one million discounted seats are available

July 31, 2024 - 2:28 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Frontier Airlines operates out of San Juan, Ponce, and Aguadilla airports. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
By José Orlando Delgado Rivera
Periodista de Negociosjoseorlando.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Frontier Airlines on Tuesday launched one million seats with fares starting at $19 as part of its “Best of All Time” (GOAT) sale.

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

Fares will be available through August 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET and are valid for nonstop travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays through November 13, 2024, with some exceptions.

For example, the following dates are out of the offer: August 29; Sept. 2-3; October 11-14; and November 11-12.

Frontier indicated that among the discounted fares are several routes from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan (SJU).

“We’re going for the gold with our ‘GOAT’ offer,” said Tyri Squyres, Vice President of Marketing for Frontier Airlines, in a press release.

“With destinations from coast to coast, plus the Caribbean and beyond, now is the time to celebrate the win with an incredible flight offer. Plus, we’ll give 100 lucky winners the champion treatment for a year with complimentary Frontier Miles Elite status.”

It was reported that all bookings under the offer are non-refundable, except for bookings made seven days (168 hours) or more prior to departure and provided the refund request is made within 24 hours of the initial booking.

Frontier’s GOAT offer comes one day after JetBlue kicked off its traditional summer sale, which includes flights starting at $39.

In addition to SJU, Frontier has a presence at Mercedita Airport (PSE) in Ponce and Rafael Hernández Airport (BQN) in Aguadilla.

Recently, the airline began operations of its new crew base at SJU, with which it expects to expand the number of routes it operates from Puerto Rico to destinations in the Caribbean and the United States.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Puerto RicoFrontier Airlines
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José Orlando Delgado Rivera
José Orlando Delgado RiveraArrow Icon
José Orlando Delgado Rivera trabaja como reportero de la sección de Negocios de El Nuevo Día, con enfoque en la cobertura de turismo, autos, economía, finanzas, entre otros, tanto en Puerto...
