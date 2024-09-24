Grupo Ferré Rangel Announces Leadership Changes to Accelerate Business Transformation and Drive Growth

The Grupo Ferré Rangel, parent company of GFR Media, LinkActiv and Kingbird, announced today that Rafael Lama Bonilla has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GFR Media and Yalixa Rivera Cruz as the new Editor-in-Chief. These appointments come at a crucial time when GFR Media continues to evolve and adapt to the rapidly changing media landscape.

“Rafa’s and Yalixa’s journeys have been nothing short of remarkable. Their leadership in the newsroom has been a testament of their vision, transparency, integrity, and commitment to journalistic excellence. Values that led El Nuevo Día to be included in The Trust Project,” said María Luisa Ferré Rangel, CEO of Grupo Ferré Rangel and GFR Media’s Publisher. “We are confident that under their leadership, we will embrace new opportunities, continue to grow, adapt to emerging trends, and continue to produce the quality journalism that our audience trusts,” added Ferré Rangel.

Over his 25-plus-year career with the company, Lama Bonilla has risen from his early days as a journalist to the role of Editor-in-Chief, consistently proving his deep knowledge and passion for journalism. As part of his journey, Lama Bonilla led and transformed the Business section of El Nuevo Día, created GFR Media’s Speaker Series and led cross-functional teams in milestone coverages, including the creation of Promesa, Elections, Hurricane María, the 2020 earthquakes and the pandemic, among others. In 2022, Lama Bonilla completed the Sulzberger Executive Leadership fellowship at Columbia University. His experience, combined with his dedication to editorial integrity, has made him a respected leader within both GFR Media and the industry. His appointment as CEO reflects the trust and confidence the company places in his ability to lead them through this period of transformation.

PUBLICIDAD

Rivera Cruz, with over 20 years of career, most of it at El Nuevo Día, first as a reporter, then as the Business section Editor, and most recently as Deputy Director, has distinguished herself by her editorial ability and strategic insights. Her leadership will be crucial as GFR Media adapts to the evolving media landscape and continues its commitment to producing high-quality, impactful journalism.

“Working alongside both Rafael and Yalixa has been inspiring. I’ve had the privilege of watching them grow into the exceptional leaders they are today. As a woman, it’s particularly fulfilling to see Yalixa and other talented women within the company rise to leadership roles, breaking barriers and shaping the future of our organization with strength and vision”, said María Eugenia Ferré Rangel, Chairwoman of the Board of GFR Media. “This balance of cultivating talent from within while also welcoming external expertise, has enabled us to create a dynamic and innovative leadership team, that will drive GFR Media’s success”, added.

As the new CEO, Lama Bonilla will oversee the newsroom, business intelligence, and the operations of the digital, print, circulation and distribution teams of GFR Media. In addition, he will work closely with the new chief revenue officer (CRO), Juan Martinez Paz, to develop growth and cross-selling opportunities by maximizing the offering of the various business areas, products and services. Martínez Paz will also be responsible for the execution of Grupo Ferré Rangel’s revenue goals and objectives. Rivera Cruz will oversee the entire editorial process of both El Nuevo Día and Primera Hora.

PUBLICIDAD

“These leadership appointments are part of the business transformation that we initiated to strengthen our foundation and position ourselves for an even brighter future. We are confident that with the new leadership in place, we will continue our growth journey and solidify our position as an industry leader, said Craig Lemasters, President of Grupo Ferré Rangel.

Lama Bonilla replaces former CEO Pedro Zorrilla, who has decided to pursue a new opportunity. GFR thanks Zorrilla for his contributions and dedication to the business. His expertise played a crucial role in leading the success of Junte Boricua and other business opportunities during his ternure at GFR Media & LinkActiv.