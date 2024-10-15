Contenido automatizado
Industrialists warn that the energy crisis is making each advanced manufacturing operation in Puerto Rico $7 million more expensive
“We haven’t hired anyone yet, and we’re already talking about $6 to $7 million in electrical infrastructure alone to be able to run a manufacturing plant in Puerto Rico,” said Billy Laboy, Medtronic’s director of facilities, as an example
