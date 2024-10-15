Opinión
Raúl Juliá
15 de octubre de 2024
prima:Industrialists warn that the energy crisis is making each advanced manufacturing operation in Puerto Rico $7 million more expensive

“We haven’t hired anyone yet, and we’re already talking about $6 to $7 million in electrical infrastructure alone to be able to run a manufacturing plant in Puerto Rico,” said Billy Laboy, Medtronic’s director of facilities, as an example

October 15, 2024 - 11:48 AM

Several manufacturing operations, such as the CC1 plant in Cidra (pictured), have opted to invest in their own cogeneration plants or purchase energy from private suppliers, due to the high costs and low quality of the energy supplied by the commercial grid managed by LUMA Energy. (tonito.zayas@gfmedia.com)
Sharon Minelli Pérez
By Sharon Minelli Pérez
Periodista de Negociossharon.perez@gfrmedia.com

Puerto Rico’s electrical service is so unstable that, without having hired a single person, “we are already talking about $6 to $7 million in electrical infrastructure alone to be able to run a manufacturing plant in Puerto Rico”.

