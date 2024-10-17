After years of delays and an investment of almost $5 million, the new pedestrian bridge will facilitate access to Terminal A for more than 3 million passengers who pass through the area each year
October 17, 2024 - 2:40 PM
Carolina - After more than a decade of planning, Aerostar Airport Holdings announced on Wednesday that it will begin construction of a new pedestrian bridge at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) that will connect the multi-story parking garage with Terminal A, where JetBlue operates.
