24 de junio de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Puerto Rico races against the clock to approve a measure of 15% of Global Minimum Tax, protecting 93,000 industrial sector jobs

The Legislature has not given way to a measure that would avoid adverse impacts on pharmaceutical companies and other industries on the island

June 24, 2024 - 12:27 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The GMT is part of a global agreement among 137 countries, led by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, to eliminate tax competition at the international level by establishing a 15% minimum tax on large multinational companies with revenues exceeding $800 millions. (Josian Bruno/GFR MEDIA)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

The Legislature is racing against the clock to approve a measure that seeks to address the implementation of the 15% Global Minimum Tax (GMT) on the industrial sector, an issue that would be decisive for Puerto Rico’s competitiveness and even more so for the future of some 93,000 employees in this sector, according to those interviewed.

