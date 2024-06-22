“They are drowning us”: the cost to insure a property in condominiums doubles

Residents of the San Ignacio condominium in San Juan experienced this year an increase of almost double in the cost of their insurance policy, an issue that is replicated throughout the island, according to Myrna Vélez, administrative assistant of the residential complex.

According to Vélez, who is also a resident of the condominium, the master insurance payment for a three-bedroom apartment increased from $600 to more than $1,200 annually, which is divided and added to the mortgage payment. Those numbers do not take into account the private insurance, which has also increased.

“It is very difficult, and since 2020 it has been worse, because many things have changed and nobody wants condominiums anymore, honestly,” said Vélez, referring to the insurance companies that are not willing to insure condominiums.

Most of the owners of San Ignacio are senior citizens and their monthly income depends on Social Security, so a drastic increase in the condominium’s insurance payment has a significant impact on this sector of the population. “They are having a hard time,” the administrator told En Pies Cuadrados.

Although some residents complain about the increase, they have no choice but to pay the insurance, as it is mandatory, Vélez lamented with a tone of concern.

In other words, since the owner is part owner of the condominium, he has to pay his share of the cost of insuring the building, in addition to the individual insurance of his apartment.

The situation worsened after the impact of the natural disasters that affected Puerto Rico in 2017 and 2020, and worsened when some insurers opted not to assume the risk of condominiums, particularly, those on the coasts, Velez explained.

“It’s going to continue to drive up the cost of insurance. They are drowning us,” said Vélez. “It’s not just us, it’s all the condominiums.”

It is estimated that in Puerto Rico there are more than 3,000 horizontal housing units, in which some 500,000 families reside, according to data from the Association of Condominiums and Access Controls.

According to data shared by the Federation of Condominiums and Access Control, between 2023 and 2024, the cost of the insurance policy in condominiums on the island increased between 8% and 30%.

Double increases

However, En Pies Cuadrados learned of three other condominiums in the municipalities of San Juan and Guaynabo that also suffered substantial increases in their insurance, in some cases, the master insurance of the building doubled, while the private insurance almost tripled when compared to what it cost the previous year.

Wilfredo Rodríguez, manager of mortgage services at FirstBank, assured that the increase in most condominium policies is more than 50% and explained that the cost of the policy is determined “unilaterally” by the insurance company.

“We are seeing an increase throughout the industry, but condominiums have been affected the most. In the case of the mortgage, it is a cost that we have to pass on to the client,” Rodríguez said.

Generally, homeowners realize that their insurance policy has increased substantially when they see their mortgage payment go up.

However, Rodríguez stressed that residents have the right to change insurance to one that better suits their needs.

“Many frustrated clients call us thinking that the increase is in the mortgage and we have taken on the task of orienting them or sending them some mailings and motivating them to search the market, because they have the right to change their insurance,” said the bank manager.

One of the things that is happening with the change of insurer, according to Rodríguez, is that in order to try to mitigate the increase in the policies, residents are changing to a cheaper company, but with less coverage.

After the approval of Law 129-2020, known as the New Puerto Rico Condominium Law, condominiums have the option of acquiring a bare wall policy, which insures the entire external building, leaving out the internal protection of the complex - everything that is attached to the walls, such as cabinets - which is now the responsibility of each owner.

This was implemented to mitigate the cost, since previously only the full value policy, which included external and internal damages, could be purchased. The latter are now optional, Rodriguez explained.

Reinsurance treaties are important

Ignacio Veloz, president of the Federation of Condominiums and Access Control, said that the increase in policies responds, among other things, to the fact that some condominiums have revalued their buildings.

In addition, insurers have established reinsurance ceilings in condominiums, so they have even denied coverage in order not to exceed such maximums, which causes them to resort to excess lines, an insurance coverage that is managed with companies outside Puerto Rico to insure the residential complex, raising the cost of insurance for policyholders.

“My concern is that next year or at the end of this year, condominiums will have to run out of insurance and we will have to resort to surplus lines, which are much more expensive, in order to have insurance that complies with what the Condominium Law says,” Veloz warned.

So far, most of the horizontal housing complexes that have resorted to surplus lines are located on the coast. However, Veloz warned that even insurers that offer surplus lines have caps.

According to Iraelia Pernas, executive director of the Association of Insurance Companies of Puerto Rico (Acodese), the increases in insurance premiums are due to the increases in reinsurance worldwide, as a result of the “catastrophes” of the past few years and climate change.

“In general terms, there is an answer to that (the increase in the cost of insurance) and that is that the cost of reinsurance to assume the risk and contingencies of the properties increased globally, including insurers in Puerto Rico. This increase in the cost of reinsurance translates into an increase in premiums, as well,” Pernas explained.

The increases, according to the Acodese director, have occurred in all insurance portfolios and not only in the case of condominiums.

Another element that could increase the insurance policy is when the owners update the value of their properties, a review that Acodese recommends. But if the value of the unit increases, the increase in the cost of protecting it is replicated.

“It is important to verify that the insured values are in line with the cost of repairing these properties, should a disaster occur. It is necessary to carry out an exercise of revaluing those properties to avoid that if a disaster comes, they are poorly insured and penalties are applied,” Pernas stressed. “Once this (revaluation) is carried out, we should think that premiums will also increase,” he acknowledged.

