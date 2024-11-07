Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
7 de noviembre de 2024
80°nubes rotas
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Puerto Rico stocks and all of Wall Street rise after Trump’s reelection

According to interviewees, the behavior of investors reflects the end of the electoral uncertainty on the island and a clear victory of the Republican leader in the United States

November 7, 2024 - 2:19 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Dow Jones futures advanced by approximately 1.69%, followed by the S&P 500, which appreciated by around 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, which rose by 1.55%. (JUSTIN LANE)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

The five Puerto Rican banking stocks listed on Wall Street closed Wednesday with increases of between 5.35% and 13.94%, driven by the mood of investors, who led the main U.S. stock indexes to highs not seen for two years, in apparent response to the re-election of Donald Trump as president of the United States.

RELATED
Tags
Wall StreetDonald TrumpJennifer GonzálezOriental BankFirst BankBanco PopularEvertec
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Efraín Montalbán RíosArrow Icon
Por los pasados cinco años, Efraín Montalbán Ríos ha ejercido como periodista y productor en distintos medios de comunicación locales. Es egresado de la Escuela de Comunicación –ahora facultad- de la...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 7 de noviembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: