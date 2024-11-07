According to interviewees, the behavior of investors reflects the end of the electoral uncertainty on the island and a clear victory of the Republican leader in the United States
According to interviewees, the behavior of investors reflects the end of the electoral uncertainty on the island and a clear victory of the Republican leader in the United States
The five Puerto Rican banking stocks listed on Wall Street closed Wednesday with increases of between 5.35% and 13.94%, driven by the mood of investors, who led the main U.S. stock indexes to highs not seen for two years, in apparent response to the re-election of Donald Trump as president of the United States.
