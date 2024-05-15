The deposit of the reimbursable incentive begins

Taxpayers have already begun to receive the refundable incentive in their accounts, the single-year benefit that an estimated 150,000 people are expected to receive.

Since Tuesday, taxpayers began to report that they already had information in their Unified Internal Revenue System (SURI) account with the amount they would receive as a result of the benefit.

Pedro Pierluisi announced in a press release that the distribution of the funds, also known as economic incentive, has already begun. In total, the government will distribute some $250 million to taxpayers with a net taxable income between $41,500 and $250,000.

“We have started today (Wednesday) the distribution of the economic incentive that will benefit some 150,000 working families. This incentive is the result of our economic growth, as well as savings achieved as a result of our sound administration. The main objective of this payment is to provide economic support to thousands of citizens of our working class who are part of what we commonly call the ham sandwich and who met certain requirements during the 2023 tax year,” said the governor.

Where will the incentive go?

He informed that, “today (Wednesday) we disbursed $166,353,879 to 132,269 taxpayers. This relief to the pockets of thousands of workers must begin to be registered in their bank accounts between today and the next few days, and by regular mail to the last address known by the Treasury Department for those who did not include their bank account number when filing their tax returns.”

The governor reiterated in a press release that, although the economic incentive was approved only for this year, he did not rule out achieving a tax reform.

“My commitment is to continue working to achieve a fair tax system for all sectors,” the governor added.

The governor emphasized that “with this relief, added to the Working Credit, we are serving close to 850,000 families in Puerto Rico, which represents more than 70% of the taxpayers who file their tax returns.”

For his part, Acting Treasury Secretary Nelson J. Pérez Méndez said that the incentive payments will be made on a recurring basis and reminded taxpayers that they do not have to take any additional action besides filing their tax returns.

“We addressed the adjustments to the SURI schedule in the time we estimated and completed all the necessary administrative paperwork for the distribution of the incentive. There is no need for another form or additional application to be completed. These first payments correspond to processed payrolls, the rest of the payments for payrolls with extensions or whose processing has not been finalized will receive payment as they are processed,” he emphasized.

The refundable incentive was approved after the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOSB) did not approve the tax reform and decided, instead, to allocate the funds so that taxpayers would see - only this year - the benefit they would have received if the adjustments in the income tax rates had been approved.

“The incentive is automatically computed after the tax return is processed, comparing the taxpayer’s normal contribution with the contribution that would have resulted from the revision of the tax rates,” Pérez Méndez said.

This incentive is income excluded from any income tax and will not be considered as income for purposes of determining the individual’s eligibility for other benefits or government assistance programs.

