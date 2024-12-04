Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
The most lagging and the most advanced: how are municipalities in Puerto Rico progressing in the reconstruction after Hurricane María?
A report from Pacífico Group revealed that four out of 10 auctions for recovery projects at the municipal level are deserted and when bids are submitted, there is not enough competition
December 4, 2024 - 10:37 AM
Updated on December 4, 2024 - 10:37 AM