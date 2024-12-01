Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
1 de diciembre de 2024
81°despejado
ArchivoBien-Estar 24/7
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:The stage is set for the Oversight Board’s exit in 2028

The multi-million dollar relief that Puerto Rico obtained in the bankruptcy process will not be enough to move forward, says Secretary of State Omar Marrero, who detailed the financial tasks that remain to be done

December 1, 2024 - 6:01 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The Secretary of State and Executive Director of Aafaf, Omar Marrero, emphasized that in the bankruptcy process, Puerto Rico set precedents in the U.S. municipal market by demonstrating that pensions do not have to be cut in order to reach agreements that also favor bondholders. (Suministrada)
Joanisabel González
By Joanisabel González
Editora de Negociosjoanisabel.gonzalez@gfrmedia.com

If Governor-elect Jenniffer González follows the recipe left by her predecessor, also a statehooder and PNP member, Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia, the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) should end its functions by fiscal year 2028, according to Secretary of State Omar J. Marrero.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Joanisabel González
Joanisabel GonzálezArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueña con más de dos décadas de experiencia en la cobertura de la comunidad empresarial de Puerto Rico y la economía de la isla. Luego de trabajar en el semanario de...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
domingo, 1 de diciembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
Archivo
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: