2 de enero de 2025
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:“There’s nothing positive about a blackout; the longer it lasts, the worse it will be for businesses,” economists warn

Experts consulted by El Nuevo Día estimate a slight economic impact after the event that left the island in darkness, since many companies had planned to close early or not operate due to the New Year’s Eve celebrations

January 1, 2025 - 3:22 PM

This would be one of the most impactful energy collapses in 2024, with 1,317,690 customers without electricity service on the island. (Carlos Rivera Giusti)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

The massive blackout that woke up Puerto Rico on the last day of 2024, although it changed celebration plans and, once again, made business operations more expensive, should not cause a significant economic effect, as long as it is resolved on or before Wednesday, according to economists consulted by El Nuevo Día.

Puerto Rico
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: