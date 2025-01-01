Experts consulted by El Nuevo Día estimate a slight economic impact after the event that left the island in darkness, since many companies had planned to close early or not operate due to the New Year’s Eve celebrations
January 1, 2025 - 3:22 PM
The massive blackout that woke up Puerto Rico on the last day of 2024, although it changed celebration plans and, once again, made business operations more expensive, should not cause a significant economic effect, as long as it is resolved on or before Wednesday, according to economists consulted by El Nuevo Día.
