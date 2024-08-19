Opinión
19 de agosto de 2024
prima:Triple-S turns to Artificial Intelligence for advertising

Gabriela Martín Brandariz, senior marketing director of the insurer, highlighted the merits of the project, which cost about a third of a regular campaign

August 19, 2024 - 9:00 PM

René Baquero, chief creative officer of the agency Contáctica - located in Puerto Rico and other Latin American countries - said that this is the first campaign they have done entirely with artificial intelligence. (Suministrada)
Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
By Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez
Periodista de Negociosmaricarmen.rivera@gfrmedia.com

The hands of a grandmother frying and offering cupcakes and the coqui singing happily on a leaf in El Yunque are scenes that are part of the new ad of Triple-S Management Corp. to mark 65 years of operations in Puerto Rico. What’s special about the ad is that, from start to finish, it was made entirely with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

