August 19, 2024 - 9:00 PM
Gabriela Martín Brandariz, senior marketing director of the insurer, highlighted the merits of the project, which cost about a third of a regular campaign
August 19, 2024 - 9:00 PM
The hands of a grandmother frying and offering cupcakes and the coqui singing happily on a leaf in El Yunque are scenes that are part of the new ad of Triple-S Management Corp. to mark 65 years of operations in Puerto Rico. What’s special about the ad is that, from start to finish, it was made entirely with Artificial Intelligence (AI).
