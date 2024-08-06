Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the way businesses operate worldwide, and Puerto Rico is no exception. The great opportunity now lies in integrating AI developers into this new era for the benefit of local businesses and, consequently, boosting the economy. This will provide the tools to achieve significant improvements in efficiency, customer service, decision-making, and product development, among others. Adopting AI will not only elevate businesses to the next level but also help them remain competitive in both local and global markets.