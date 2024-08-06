Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
6 de agosto de 2024
86°bruma
EnglishOpinion
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Opinion | Artificial Intelligence as a driver of economic growth

AI developers are creating solutions that automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks, allowing employees to focus on more strategic activities, writes Herbert Lewy

August 6, 2024 - 4:43 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The key to Artificial Intelligence is to embrace, trust, and explore this technology and all the ways it can benefit our communities and local economy, says Herbert Lewy. (Ricardo Segura)
By Herbert Lewy
Gerente General de Microsoft para el Caribe

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the way businesses operate worldwide, and Puerto Rico is no exception. The great opportunity now lies in integrating AI developers into this new era for the benefit of local businesses and, consequently, boosting the economy. This will provide the tools to achieve significant improvements in efficiency, customer service, decision-making, and product development, among others. Adopting AI will not only elevate businesses to the next level but also help them remain competitive in both local and global markets.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto RicoInteligencia artificial
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Herbert Lewy
Herbert LewyArrow Icon
Gerente General de Microsoft para el Caribe
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 6 de agosto de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: