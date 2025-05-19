Opinión
19 de mayo de 2025
83°lluvia ligera
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

prima:“We’re stepping in to compete with really big brands”: Cooking with my Doctor, Puerto Rico’s bet on healthier cooking

The products created by Chef Rafael Barrera and Dr. Ernesto Herger, which eliminate artificial additives from seasonings, are gaining ground in local supermarkets and will make the leap to Walmart in the United States this summer

May 19, 2025

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Dr. Ernesto Herger and Chef Rafael Barrea, founders of Cooking with my Doctor, at the Caribbean Produce Exchange, Palmas Neighborhood, Cataño. (Carlos Giusti/Staff)
Efraín Montalbán Ríos
By Efraín Montalbán Ríos
Periodista de Negociosefrain.montalban@gfrmedia.com

For chef Rafael Barrera, finding kitchen basics such as condiments and seasonings that were free of artificial colors to cook for his son was a challenging task.

