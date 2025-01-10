Opinión
Raúl Juliá
12 de enero de 2025
EnglishBusiness
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Why has the sale of BDE loans become a problem for hundreds of companies in Puerto Rico?

We tell you what happened with the transactions that were referred to the Department of Justice and that have put the bank and hotels, restaurants, agricultural companies and other businesses in the country in trouble

January 10, 2025 - 2:01 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The process of buying and selling the BDE's loan portfolios began in 2017. (Gerald Lopez-Cepero)
Marian Díaz
By Marian Díaz
Periodista de Negociosmarian.diaz@gfrmedia.com

Some seven years after the Economic Development Bank (BDE) sold a good part of its loan portfolio to investment funds, in transactions that are alleged to be irregular and have been challenged in court, dozens of entrepreneurs have lost their businesses, and with it, the jobs they generated and the wealth with which they contributed to strengthening the country’s economy.

Marian Díaz
Marian Díaz
Marian Díaz es una periodista con más de 25 años de experiencia cubriendo la industria del comercio, las pymes y las empresas familiares en Puerto Rico.
