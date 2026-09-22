El Nuevo Día and Primera Hora will be 100% digital

GFR Media, a Puerto Rican company that publishes El Nuevo Día and Primera Hora (PH), announced that both media outlets will be available exclusively in digital format starting next Monday, September 28.

The organization stated that the announcement is part of its strategic plan and represents the culmination of a process aimed at responding to changes in its audiences’ consumption habits, as well as the need to reach them through the formats and platforms they prefer.

Looking ahead to this new phase, GFR Media reported that it has strengthened the digital platforms of both newspapers by optimizing technology and investing resources to drive their evolution.

El Nuevo Día and PH are leaders in digital news consumption in Puerto Rico. El Nuevo Día has over 3.4 million unique monthly users, and PH has over 2.8 million. In the most recent PR Digital Trends Study 2026, commissioned by the Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Association (SME) and conducted by the firm Estudios Técnicos, 59.4% of readers in Puerto Rico prefer to access elnuevodia.com, while 58.3% prefer to access primerahora.com. Compared to 2025, the digital platforms of both newspapers achieved double-digit growth: El Nuevo Día increased by 17.7% and PH grew by 12.2%.

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The SME’s most recent study also confirmed that 98% of Puerto Ricans own a cell phone and 95% have access to the Internet and digital media. Meanwhile, data from the Telecommunications Bureau indicate that there are between 3.8 and 4.1 million active cell phone lines in Puerto Rico.

“Since their inception, El Nuevo Día and PH have told the story of Puerto Rico. We have stood by Puerto Ricans during times of extreme hardship and in their moments of glory. The evolution and growth of El Nuevo Día and PH mirror the transformation of Puerto Rico. Today, we are focusing all our efforts and a substantial investment on an entirely digital format. We continue to evolve alongside 21st-century Puerto Rico—a Puerto Rico that today is home to more than nine million Puerto Ricans living on the island, in the United States, in Europe, and throughout the rest of the world. We have always been—and will continue to be—wherever Puerto Rico is,” stated María Luisa Ferré Rangel, chief executive officer (CEO) of Grupo Ferré Rangel and publisher of GFR Media.

GFR Media emphasized that the company’s evolution preserves El Nuevo Día and PH’s commitment to excellence, rigor, and journalistic integrity, while giving both publications greater freedom to determine the formats in which their stories are told and distributed.

“El Nuevo Día and PH remain committed to their unwavering journalistic mission. We are focused on 100% digital news distribution, which allows us to expand the reach of our information; publish and update news in real time; tell more stories in video format; encourage direct reader participation; and deepen our relationship with readers wherever they may be,” said Yalixa Rivera Cruz, editor-in-chief of GFR Media.

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“To honor our commitment to Puerto Rico, maintain and strengthen our leadership, and remain true to our mandate of innovation, we have reinvented ourselves time and time again for more than 100 years. Today, we are doing it again. The way people receive information is evolving. What remains unchanged is our commitment to being where our people are and keeping them informed about what is happening in their country,” said María Eugenia Ferré Rangel, chair of the Board of Directors of GFR Media.

Since its inception in 1970, El Nuevo Día has been a pioneer in Puerto Rico, launching initiatives such as endi.com in 1997, Puerto Rico’s first digital news platform, and Primera Hora, while developing innovative strategies to connect with the more than six million Puerto Ricans living in the United States. El Nuevo Día is also the only Puerto Rican newspaper with a permanent correspondent in Washington, D.C., whose mission is to hold Congress and the White House accountable for their decisions.

Starting Monday, September 28, PH will remain freely accessible online at no cost to readers. El Nuevo Día, meanwhile, will maintain its subscription model and continue to offer its ePaper, the complete daily edition in digital newspaper format. The ePaper, the natural extension of the print edition, preserves the day’s news hierarchy and serves as a historical reference and archive of news events. In emergency situations, critical coverage is made available to readers throughout the country.

“Journalists at El Nuevo Día and PH will continue to hold officials accountable, investigate, and ask tough questions—now in more agile newsrooms focused on the production and distribution of digital content, with a particular emphasis on video. A 100% digital platform gives us more space and greater immediacy to report on what’s happening in Puerto Rico,” said Rivera Cruz.

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GFR Media also announced the development and launch of a series of new products tailored to the needs of El Nuevo Día and PH readers.

The newly launched digital news program Lo De Hoy, from El Nuevo Día, in video podcast format, airs Monday through Thursday at 8:00 a.m. live on elnuevodia.com, YouTube, and Facebook. It features reporters and special guests.

Meanwhile, beginning in October 2026, El Nuevo Día will launch En 30 Minutos, a video podcast focused on analyzing the week’s top story. The program will feature the newspaper’s reporters and analysts and will be streamed on elnuevodia.com, YouTube, and Facebook.

Similarly, El Nuevo Día will launch Puerto Rico Business Insights, designed as an exclusive microsite within the elnuevodia.com website. The English-language publication is aimed at users interested in economic and business topics. It will feature economic data and indicators for the island that are essential for making business decisions.

The publication of Edicts and Notices is also transitioning to a 100% digital format, supported by El Nuevo Día and PH. The edicts will be published in El Nuevo Día’s ePaper and in dedicated sections on elnuevodia.com and primerahora.com, in the same format as the print edition. The platform allows users to search for, download, print, and share individual notices via a link or PDF, as well as access their publication history, making it easier for attorneys and other professionals handling court proceedings to do their work.

El Nuevo Día will also launch Llena tu Día, a loyalty club that will serve as a membership program for subscribers, offering exclusive benefits such as discounts, experiences and giveaways.

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Meanwhile, Shop+ will be a new feature on Shop.pr that will allow users to plan their purchases with the help of artificial intelligence rather than manually searching for shoppers and products. This tool was designed in consultation with consumers to address their needs.

PH recently launched the new season of Boricuas en la Luna. The popular series tells the stories of Puerto Ricans who live, work, or study in other parts of the world and maintain cultural ties to the island.

It will also premiere ¿De dónde es…?, a review of Puerto Rico’s food scene based on the tastes and preferences of its followers. The selection of restaurants, food trucks , and bars will be determined by its audience through a popular vote. The reviews will appear on PH’s social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok.

Ahead of the Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico, PH will launch Confesiones de una Reina, a series featuring exclusive video interviews with former beauty queens who will reveal secrets and unique experiences from their reigns.

GFR Media explained that the Thursday, September 24, edition of PH and the Sunday, September 27, edition of El Nuevo Día will be the last print editions. These editions have been designed as commemorative pieces. To celebrate and honor its history in print, GFR Media emphasized that these commemorative editions will also pay tribute to the profession and to the people who, for generations, made it possible for the newspaper to reach the doorstep of households across the country every morning.

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“Our legacy of print publications is not only part of Puerto Rico’s history—it tells the story of Puerto Rico. That is why we are taking this step with respect—for the profession, for the readers who grew up with a newspaper on the table, and, above all, for the people who made every edition possible over the decades. That legacy serves as a foundation for continuing to inform the country and document its history through our various digital formats, keeping our audiences in Puerto Rico and around the world connected,” said Rafael Lama Bonilla, CEO of GFR Media.