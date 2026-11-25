It is Puerto Rican designer Lulu Puras’ dream to have us all live in her world. Not necessarily one designed to her personal taste, but one in which her design philosophy reigns supreme: physical spaces should reflect the energy and spirit of the people who inhabit them.

This vision, paired with a courageous entrepreneurial spirit, has allowed Puras to evolve from a solo interior designer into the leader of a growing multimillion-dollar business encompassing her namesake retail operation and a collaborative platform offering design services to a broader market.

The business lines under the Lulu Puras Living umbrella include a retail store featuring curated furniture, lighting, décor and gifts, complemented by design guidance and international sourcing; full-service interior design for comprehensive projects; and DeColab, an expanding design consultancy serving individuals, designers, architects, real estate brokers and developers. These three branches are different expressions of the same design philosophy and reflect an intentional strategy to extend the company’s reach beyond what Puras could accomplish on her own.

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“I’m super excited about DeColab. It started out very small, without knowing exactly where we could take it. It’s highly adaptable; we could implement it in so many different places. We have a success story involving a house in Miami for a developer client. They hired us to handle the full scope of DeColab services, with a budget of $25,000, as the property was intended for sale. Given that space and that vision, we became their go-to resource, their ally, their partner. That’s exactly what I want DeColab to be: a decoration collaboration laboratory where we can do so many different things,” Puras said, describing her vision for the business.

An entrepreneur is born

The seeds of her growing design enterprise were planted much earlier, when, as a teenager.

“I became an interior designer because, when I was twelve or thirteen, my home underwent an interior design project that turned out to be masterful. I witnessed the transformation and saw what it meant to select items with intention. I studied everything they had done and the reasons behind the placement of each element. It was an inspiration, and it set a very high bar for me,” she said.

That early experience continues to inform her work, which she nearly abandoned in 2012 during a period of soul-searching. Puras recalls questioning whether what she did had any real meaning beyond the appeal of beautiful interiors. She was considering a career change when a client’s comment helped crystallize her purpose, setting her on a path to deepen her commitment to her philosophy and find ways to extend its reach.

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1 / 6 | A glimpse at Lulu Pura's view of the world. Lulu's design philosophy is clearly seen in this residential project in Palma Real, Guaynabo. An open layout creates a serene, light-filled ambiance with white seating, textured accents, and art pieces in the adjacent dining area. - Suministrada 1 / 6 A glimpse at Lulu Pura's view of the world Lulu's design philosophy is clearly seen in this residential project in Palma Real, Guaynabo. An open layout creates a serene, light-filled ambiance with white seating, textured accents, and art pieces in the adjacent dining area. Suministrada Share

“I worked on a project for a client that changed my life. When I finished, he called me and said, ‘I had a house, but you gave me a home.’ After much reflection, I realized that a space possesses energy; it has life. It was, quite literally, a turning point. I woke up to a profound sense of purpose,” Puras recalled.

Long before this realization, Puras was a business administration student with fuzzy entrepreneurial aspirations. She envisioned an old-school retail space where customers could find inspiration and conversation pieces, but she understood then that she needed to accumulate professional experience before she could pursue that idea.

By the mid-2010s, she had built a solid interior design practice in Puerto Rico that kept her traveling to international design hubs like New York and Milan to find the unique pieces she wanted to accentuate her designs but was unable to find locally. In 2015, she opened her first retail store, a $400,000 investment to source items for her own projects, for other designers and for individuals looking for unique design items. The store had her leapfrog from solopreneur to business owner, and a deep loneliness set in, she recalls. Then, in 2017, Hurricane Maria swept in and destroyed her store and her inventory, an experience that nearly broke her.

“I had to start over. It was difficult, very tough. At the same time, the business was growing because we began taking on projects in Dorado Beach East, and suddenly our name was out there in those communities. Everyone who was buying a house was calling us. It was growth, but I was like a pilot flying blind. I was keeping my head above water, but it wasn’t viable or sustainable,” she said.

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An intentional approach to partnerships

Amid such turmoil, Puras realized she was starving for community. She found a supportive peer group when she joined Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global, not-for-profit membership community of 20,000 business founders and owners, founded in 1987, representing more than 100 countries, with more than 220 chapters worldwide. Joining EO gave her access to a community of fellow entrepreneurs with whom she could exchange experiences, tackle common business challenges, and pursue professional growth. Through its programs and international network, she has built relationships with entrepreneurs across industries and continents, while establishing her own six-member forum and a broader network of 100 Puerto Rican business owners. The experience, she said, has reinforced that entrepreneurs everywhere face similar challenges, from managing cash flow and talent to defining strategy.

Having access to an international community of peers has only strengthened her belief that global business success should be rooted in authenticity. It has also helped her pursue and strengthen relationships with international suppliers whose practices align with her values. One such relationship with Italian furniture brand Moroso is a glowing example of this alignment.

“My partnership with Moroso is special. I spend time with them at their factory in Italy—with Patricia Moroso and the entire family. It is a family business that works with generations of artisans, all carrying on the craft. Everything is done by hand. There is a commitment to sustainability; we know exactly where, how, and when things are made, and there is critical thought behind the ‘how’ and ‘why’ of everything they produce. It’s not just a piece of furniture; there is so much more behind it,” she said.

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Impactful growth, meaningful connections

Throughout her years of experience, Puras has learned to delegate, streamline, and focus on where her business’s next growth spurt might come from.

Besides the growing DeColab practice, she is also excited to expand her retail operation through an online store. “We launched it a year ago, and we were cautious, thinking of it as a separate venture, a fourth business, because we didn’t want to take on too much and end up unable to manage it all. It’s going really well, with steady, incremental growth. I think next year will be the right time to scale further, perhaps by increasing our inventory.

In Puerto Rico, inventory is a significant expense, so I’ve always been careful with it; however, we’re currently exploring options to stock a bit more, which should help us achieve better results.”