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Liberty Puerto Rico appoints new general manager

Ignacio Román held executive roles across Latin America and founded República Móvil in Spain

May 19, 2026 - 9:06 AM

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In the photo, Ignacio "Nacho" Román, Liberty's new general manager in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (Suministrada .)
Redacción El Nuevo Día
By Redacción El Nuevo Día

Liberty Puerto Rico appointed Ignacio “Nacho” Román as the company’s new senior vice president and general manager for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Román replaces Guillermo Ponce, who had been serving in the role on an interim basis.

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Román is Liberty’s third leader in Puerto Rico in just two years. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry.

Previously, he held similar responsibilities in El Salvador, Colombia, Panama, Spain, and Portugal at companies such as Vodafone, Avantel S.A.S., and Digicel Group. He was also the founder of República Móvil in Spain. Earlier in his career, he led consumer commercial operations for Liberty’s affiliated company in Panama.

“Liberty Puerto Rico has had an extraordinary journey, and I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this incredible team in this new stage,” the executive said in a written statement.

He added that the provider is ready to “focus on expanding the convergence of our fixed and mobile services, while also incorporating more advanced digital solutions into our customer experience channels.”

Last week, Liberty Latin America (LLA) reported that its Puerto Rico operation has recovered mobile subscriptions and improved its financial position, according to its financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

In addition, LLA announced that GCI Liberty, Inc. (GCIL) acquired a stake in the company by purchasing approximately $107 million in different categories of shares.

According to LLA’s report, as of March 31, Liberty recorded a net increase of 4,100 postpaid mobile subscribers compared to the figures reported at the end of 2025.

In total, the provider reported 673,200 mobile subscribers, of which 523,900 are postpaid customers.

Representing the first increase since December 2024, Liberty also reported quarterly growth of 3,600 revenue-generating units (RGUs) in its fixed services — including pay television, telephone, and internet service — bringing the total to 991,400 RGUs.

---This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

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