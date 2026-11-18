Private and executive aviation is on the rise, and Puerto Rico wants in on the growth. As a natural geographic gateway to the Americas, the island is well positioned to become a strategic air travel hub, and recent developments in private aviation facilities on the island point to an optimistic outlook for the industry in this Caribbean market.

The growth creates an opportunity that Puerto Rico can capitalize on, so long as the right infrastructure is developed to accommodate larger aircraft, provide private aircraft with the specialized services they require, and make arrivals and departures as efficient as possible for private aviation passengers and pilots.

Jorge Hernández, president and CEO of Aerostar Airport Holdings, the company that operates and manages Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), believes the opportunity might be ripe for the picking.

“The strongest markets for general aviation at SJU are the United States and the Caribbean, though there is also traffic from South America, Central America, and Europe. Most Caribbean operations are concentrated to and from destinations such as St. Thomas, Tortola, St. Croix, and La Romana, while traffic from the United States is centered on airports in Florida—particularly Miami and Fort Lauderdale—as well as New York City”, said Hernández.

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The executive said there’s also a significant demand in South America, especially to and from Venezuela.

1 / 8 | BlueSky vies on private aviation. BlueSky San Juan has begun construction on an FBO facility at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, a $54 million project aimed at meeting executive aviation demand in Puerto Rico. - Suministrada 1 / 8 BlueSky vies on private aviation BlueSky San Juan has begun construction on an FBO facility at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, a $54 million project aimed at meeting executive aviation demand in Puerto Rico. Suministrada Share

Puerto Rico’s added value proposal

“General aviation in Puerto Rico has been on the rise in recent years. Equipping Puerto Rico with facilities of this caliber sets it apart from the rest of the region and adds an extra layer of appeal,” he said.

Among the most promising developments in this arena is the recent groundbreaking on BlueSky San Juan, a $54 million fixed-base operator (FBO) facility at SJU.

BlueSky is a privately owned development with a 25-year lease on a parcel within the international airport, scheduled to deliver 60,000 square feet of hangar space and an approximately 8,000-square-foot executive terminal capable of servicing as many as 70 aircraft daily by 2028, said senior project partner José Maldonado.

BlueSky’s FBO will be designed to offer greater capacity and streamlined services for private aviation customers arriving and departing to and from domestic and international destinations. The installation is set to house a dedicated U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing facility, allowing passengers arriving on international private flights to complete customs processing on-site before continuing their travels within the United States, said Maldonado.

Another distinguishing feature will be the project’s direct access to the Baldorioty de Castro Expressway, providing convenient entry and exit for aircraft passengers and crews. The FBO will also have its own fuel storage infrastructure, consisting of three 20,000-gallon tanks for a total capacity of 60,000 gallons. Maldonado said the company is in discussions with World Fuel Services to become its fuel supplier.

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BlueSky is expected to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in all weather conditions.

Maldonado said this combination of capacity, accessibility and integrated services will set BlueSky apart from existing FBO operations, particularly those at Isla Grande, where comparable around-the-clock, all-weather operations are not available.

The executive terminal will also cater to crews, with a pilot lounge with shower and rest facilities.

Especially relevant to Puerto Rico are the facility’s planned backup capabilities, which include a 20,000-gallon water cistern, a 100,000-gallon fire cistern, a 60-kilowatt generator for the pump station area where the tanks are located, and an 800-kilowatt generator to provide BlueSky with full off-grid, independent power, said Maldonado.

Previously, Puerto Rico Business Insights unveiled Puerto Rico’s Port Authority (PRPA) $25-million improvement plan to Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport (SIG), where private aviation providers and service capacity are close to exhaustion. The capital improvements plan provides for the renewal of hangars and other facilities and and a revamped runway.

Growing global demand

The larger industry context paints a favorable picture for the further development of private aviation installations on the island.

Industry estimates place the growth of private aviation in the double digits, while the Boeing Pilot and Technician Outlook states that “global air travel demand is outpacing economic growth and long-term demand for newly qualified personnel remains strong, as 674,000 new pilots, 728,000 new maintenance technicians, and 1,023,000 new cabin crew members will be needed to fly and maintain the global commercial aviation fleet over the next 20 years.”

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John Bozek, Chief Strategy and Research Officer at Invest Puerto Rico, a public-private partnership created by law to promote Puerto Rico as a competitive investment jurisdiction, believes the activity around private aviation could be a good omen for economic growth on the island.

“From our perspective, increased air connectivity is positive and could even help corporate recruitment. Increased logistics capacity helps drive growth and could attract maintenance and repair operations (MRO) facilities, which provide increased opportunities for the creation of high-skilled, well-paid jobs,” he said.

Bozek also noted that additional cargo capacity, along with improved air connectivity, is strengthening Puerto Rico’s position as a potential logistics hub. He added that the island’s record tourism performance could receive a boost from the expansion of private aviation infrastructure, helping sustain growth in the sector.

Local team backed by local financing

Beyond the scale of the investment itself, the composition of BlueSky San Juan’s partner team signals confidence around the potential of Puerto Rico’s private aviation market.

According to Maldonado, the $54 million development is being financed entirely with private Puerto Rican capital, without government funding, a significant commitment by local entrepreneurs to a segment of the aviation industry they believe is poised for growth.

The involvement of FirstBank and Aerostar further connects the project to two key pillars of Puerto Rico’s business and aviation infrastructure. For FirstBank, its participation provides a financial dimension to that backing. Aerostar’s involvement aligns with its broader vision of developing SJU into a modern, competitive facility capable of meeting the industry’s evolving needs, said Hernández.

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