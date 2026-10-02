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prima:Southwest announces new route in Puerto Rico

Flights will begin in June 2027

October 2, 2026 - 1:51 PM

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The route was announced by Governor Jenniffer González Colón, along with CTPR Executive Director Willianette Robles Cancel and Southwest Airlines. (The Associated Press)
Itzel Rivera
By Itzel Rivera
Periodistaitzel.rivera@gfrmedia.com

Southwest Airlines will expand its operations to Puerto Rico with a new direct route between Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), which will begin operations in June 2027 and connect the island to a new market in the central United States.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Itzel Rivera
Itzel RiveraArrow Icon
Itzel Rivera es una periodista y productora natural de Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. Comenzó su carrera como productora digital en el programa de análisis político "Jugando Pelota Dura" por TeleOnce....
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