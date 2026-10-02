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Southwest announces new route in Puerto Rico
Flights will begin in June 2027
October 2, 2026 - 1:51 PM
October 2, 2026 - 1:51 PM
Southwest Airlines will expand its operations to Puerto Rico with a new direct route between Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU), which will begin operations in June 2027 and connect the island to a new market in the central United States.
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