Tomorrow (Sunday), following a Supreme Court order, the government and Puerto Rico´s main parties face another opportunity to demonstrate their ability and willingness to protect our fundamental right to vote.

The State Elections Commission and the leadership of the New Progressive and Popular Democratic parties, indebted to the electors, the people, and democracy, must assume the transcendental responsibility to ensure that not a single obstacle puts at risk the voting process. A process which is the backbone of the freedoms of our democracy.

Puerto Rico demands its institutions to be up to the magnitude of the damage the electoral system suffered. Tomorrow at dawn, there should be no room for the SEC shortcomings, for the opportunism stemming from the island´s main parties leadership or for misgovernment that, from La Fortaleza, neglects the most urgent public matters. Unfortunately, last Sunday primary elections are just a sample of the wide range of deficiencies in public administration.

The voting uncertainty coincides with the threat of the COVID pandemic, which still lacks an effective government strategy to stop the spread, deaths, and hospitalizations without condemning the people and the private sector to poverty resulting from economic stagnation. The urgent and necessary step is to ensure that tomorrow’s primary is held in freedom and without facing COVID-19 spread risks.

Tomorrow, the ballots and other voting materials as well as health protection equipment must be ready on time in each of the voting centers where the vote could not be held the previous Sunday. Every action must be carried out under strict management and oversight measures to protect the integrity of the votes and ballots. All the necessary contracts, coordination efforts, and controls -to detect any irregularities- must be already formalized. Electoral commissioners must ensure that actions and omissions that affected the past process do not happen again.

PNP President Thomas Rivera Schatz and PPD President Aníbal José Torres should refrain from changing the process. Contrary to the law, last Sunday, both candidates granted themselves the power to interfere with the SEC and intervene without consulting or reaching consensus with all the candidates. They both must respect the process, the free and secret vote, and the rights of the candidates.

Wanda Vázquez, governor and candidate, must be able to keep the distance her role demands to guarantee that both the rights of voters and their health are equally protected.

Those who will exercise their democratic right tomorrow will do so convinced that they are contributing to Puerto Rico despite the risks posed by the virus, which is rapidly spreading throughout the island. They must take extreme precautions and avoid gathering to celebrate once the results are known.

The island recorded 317 deaths from COVID-19, with an average of five deaths per day until Friday. There are more than 15,000 cases - both confirmed and probable - and more than 428 people hospitalized. Such a scenario requires politicians to desist from acting contrary to what they say. It is irresponsible and abusive to risk the health of their supporters for proselytizing interests.

Vázquez must ensure that her government speeds up, following due and transparent processes, the purchase of molecular tests, and an efficient educational campaign. The results of the COVID-19 pandemic reflect, to a large extent, the failure to timely implement the health strategies necessary beyond the shutdown of social and economic activities.

Puerto Rico will have all its eyes on government management and our political leadership. Their major obligation is to protect the right to a universal, free, and secret vote, as established in the Constitution. There is no room for further damage to the trust that people need to have in their electoral system, as the guardian of democracy.