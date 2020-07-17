Given the alarming projections based on scientific evidence on the rise of COVID-19 cases in Puerto Rico, the recent order to stop recreational and economic activities brings to the table how important it is that everyone everywhere responsibly adopts these measures seeking to prevent the advance of the virus.

We all have the duty to save lives, our own, those of our loved ones, and even those of strangers, with measures that only demand a sense of responsibility and discipline. Particularly those under 30, a segment that shows the highest level of contagion as the scientific data show.

According to this information, citizens´ precaution and willingness since the emergency decree in mid-March was effective in controlling the spread of the virus. However, the curve began to rise since the third week of June until it brought the island to the critical point that required immediate action. According to Health Department data, Puerto Rico had 3,119 confirmed positive cases, 7,455 probable infections, 172 deaths, and 280 hospitalizations yesterday. Scientific projections anticipate that if the rate of increase continues, more than 1,300 cases could be seen over the next few weeks and up to 5,000 by mid-August.

Given this scenario, Governor Wanda Vázquez acknowledged the need to reverse some of the opening processes authorized in the last executive order issued two weeks ago despite contrary recommendations by La Fortaleza Medical Task Force. Some activities involving crowding have been closed again, including beaches, bars, and food kiosks for the next two weekends.

Finally, the government has agreed to facilitate the creation of regional task forces to deal with local outbreaks. As part of its support for municipal efforts, the government allocated $100 million in assistance to health centers and to promote teleworking, among others.

Explanations about solutions to the difficulties in performing diagnostic tests were left out of the message. No further information was given regarding the start of the school year, since by the date set, August 17, the island could still have thousands of weekly infections.

As for visitors arriving on the island, the opening to international tourism, scheduled for last Wednesday, has also been postponed, also with a delay. With a marketing campaign already underway to promote the island as a safe destination, the governor has ordered the Tourism Co. to change the message to urge travel only for essential matters. The double message to visitors could have been avoided had warning flags raised by the medical and scientific community weeks ago been heard.

As part of this turn, the governor said she asked the federal government to limit flights from Florida and Texas -two epicenters of the pandemic- from which thousands of visitors arrive daily.

The measures the governor announced yesterday are necessary. It is up to the government to insist on swiftly and transparently keep on the search for alternatives to the tests being carried out now, and listening to the voices of science and with the support of the island´s pharmaceutical industry.

On the other hand, it is up to all of us, in our roles as family members, friends, clients, entrepreneurs, employees, or employers, to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. If the pandemic has shown the world anything about the dangerous strain of the coronavirus, it is that as long as there is no vaccine or treatment, hygiene measures and socialization restrictions will remain the best actions to prevent contagion.

Puerto Rico has proved that it can do so with the will it showed during the first stage of the emergency. Just like happened back then, it is urgent to persevere.