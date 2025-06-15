The violent repression of immigrants in the United States, a country that has proclaimed itself the defender of human rights and freedom, dismays the world. The recent military action against demonstrations in Los Angeles, California, where thousands of citizens have raised their voices to demand dignified treatment, is a lamentable record of the trampling of fundamental rights that, more than ever, must be protected after the senselessness of Donald Trump’s government.

The U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to free speech, allowing citizens to demonstrate and protest peacefully. The use of the military, called in even though that task falls to local police forces, to disperse protesters clamoring for justice and dignity, is an act of repression that exacerbates unrest in the face of legitimate grievances. These incursions by personnel trained for war infringe on civil rights and contribute to the distrust of institutions fundamental to democracy.

Most immigrants in the United States and Puerto Rico seek to register their legal immigration status and enter the workforce in essential tasks such as construction and services, including child care, elder care, domestic work and other areas vital to the economy. Historically, they have been an important part of our community, which has embraced them in appreciation of their noble contribution to the social and economic development of our island.

That is why there has been understandable and deep discomfort over raids in which immigrants and, wrongfully, Puerto Ricans and other U.S. citizens have been unjustly detained. In addition, there has been intervention with workers in legitimate proceedings with the authorities to regularize their immigration status, as in the case of a woman in Cabo Rojo.

One of the most controversial and painful episodes has been the immediate provision to federal authorities of driver’s license records granted to immigrants. However, we appreciate the government’s recent determination not to turn over these documents without a court order. By pursuing motions in the courts focused on protecting the human rights of this sector of the population, citizens without immigration status can develop contingency legal plans to protect, for example, minor children in the event of detention.

Every immigrant is a story of hope, effort and sacrifice. Many have left their homeland to contribute to the economy of a country that benefits greatly from their work in essential sectors. Denying them due process and treating them as pariahs is an act of injustice that cannot be accepted.

Scenes of children crying as they are separated from their parents by armed officers are evidence of the devastating impact these policies have on families. There is no denying that there are people who have misused their illegal stay on U.S. soil to commit crimes, but the righteous cannot pay for the sinners.

As of the first week of June, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had apprehended 51,000 people, according to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. This increase is not limited to those who have committed crimes; many of those detained are citizens seeking legal immigration status or simply trying to live in peace.

It is imperative that policies be implemented that respect due process and recognize the dignity of each individual. Social justice must guide law enforcement, allowing immigrants to continue to contribute to the economic and cultural development of the United States. Diversity is the strength of this nation, and it is time that the right of all to live in peace and dignity is recognized and defended.

We cannot remain silent while the rights of our fellow human beings are violated. It is time to demand change and work together for a future where justice and dignity are equal for all, without exception.

