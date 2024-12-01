It is surprising that, over the centuries, silence and the lack of educational plans continue to be the fundamental causes of the increase in sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). In Puerto Rico, more than 400 cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia have been reported this year among the young population, including pre-adolescents under 14 years of age.

Experts agree that the absence of educational programs, fear of social judgment and other taboos have turned these diseases into an endemic problem, which in the worst cases can result in infertility, severe fevers, complicated pregnancies and other side effects.

The first cases of syphilis and gonorrhea were documented between the 15th and 16th centuries. The initial reaction of French and Spanish soldiers fighting in Naples was one of bewilderment, fueled by ignorance, to the symptoms of these diseases. Their rapid spread made them as significant a public health challenge as the roar of gunpowder on the battlefield.

Marilú Cintrón Casado, assistant secretary of Family Health, Integrated Services and Health Promotion of the Department of Health, has pointed out that, in the current context, it is worrying to note that the age of initiation of sexual exploration among Puerto Rican boys and girls has decreased. The 2021 Puerto Rico High School Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data revealed that 639 youth, out of a base of 76,000 respondents, claimed to have had some sexual activity. The survey showed that 945 minors began sexual activity at age 12, 1,303 at age 13, 2,600 at age 14, and 3,346 at age 15.

Despite access to a wealth of digital information, both parents and young people seem to ignore the warnings about the rise of STDs issued by local and global health authorities.

Sex education has emerged as a key tool for prevention. This topic, the subject of intense debate, continues to be central to the discussion. There are differences between conservative sectors and more liberal views. However, this wake-up call should lead to a consensus that prioritizes the health of our young people. Modern sex education advocates more concrete preventive practices, such as the use of condoms, access to regular testing and knowledge about prophylaxis in case of exposure.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that adolescents and young adults are particularly susceptible to STDs due to their increased biological vulnerability, risky behaviors, and lack of access to adequate medical care.

Caring for youth is a task that involves multiple sectors, starting at home and extending throughout society. If not properly treated, sexually transmitted diseases can lead to infertility and complicated pregnancies. This population group is crucial to counteract the low birth rate, which threatens to further age the Puerto Rican population.

Children’s curiosity for sexual exploration, from the age of 12, is stimulated by the sexualization of conversations in social networks and mass media, as well as by the lack of regulation in the pornographic industry. The solution lies in promoting open dialogues without taboos within the family environment. Sexually transmitted diseases carry a stigma that affects those who suffer from them, perpetuating a vicious cycle that silences the dialogue necessary to address them.

The solution to the proliferation of STDs must be comprehensive. It is not just a matter of giving talks or distributing prevention pamphlets. It is crucial to promote academic achievement, break down limiting taboos and encourage an enriching dialogue between parents and children to achieve healthy child development. What is sown today will bear fruit tomorrow, when children enter adulthood marked by commitment to others, self-care and fulfillment.

