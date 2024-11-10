Opinión
prima:Let’s all work for Puerto Rico

November 10, 2024 - 1:00 PM

The new administration headed by Governor-elect Jenniffer González, who will take the reins in January, arrives to a country that is practically a minefield of extraordinarily complex challenges, some of which have been brewing for decades and some of which have cost almost all of La Fortaleza’s tenants their jobs during this century.

Lee este artículo en español.

---

It is necessary to wish success to the new administration, because the success of any government is also the success of our beloved country. But success in any activity is not a spontaneous combustion phenomenon; rather, in the case of a government, it is an outcome that is built, mainly, with sensible and responsible public policies and with the appointment of people capable of executing them.

We urge, therefore, the new governor to implement sound administration practices and sensible policies free of corruption, clientelism and other harmful dynamics that encourage distrust among citizens and dangerously damage the government’s image before federal authorities, whose new leadership, headed by President-elect Donald Trump, does not hide worrying prejudices about the country and Puerto Ricans.

Likewise, we urge González to study and resolve the reasons why the operations of most government agencies are so deficient and to implement administrative practices that have been documented to be conducive to the success of organizations, perhaps the main indicator of success of an entity being the principle of merit as a criterion for appointments.

The country is not well served by politicized government agencies in which the criteria for appointments and initiatives is mere political loyalty. The extreme politicization of public agencies has done incalculable damage to Puerto Rico. We believe, and we invite the governor to do so, that a first step will be to appoint to her cabinet people based on proven ability and experience, not on political loyalties.

With people lacking in capacity, no matter how well-intentioned they may be, it will be very difficult to face the enormous challenges that the new government will have to face, and hopefully solve, such as the reconstruction of the electrical grid into a robust, clean, economic and, above all, reliable system that inspires the confidence of the country and of industry and commerce, so that our economy can finally get back on its feet.

The problems of access to medical services, the deficiencies in the public education system, the completion of the reconstruction of the highways, the development of affordable housing, all these and more, need urgent attention within a framework of financial and budgetary responsibility that will allow, once and for all, the departure of the Fiscal Oversight Board.

There is no time to lose with these and many other challenges. The campaign, which was very intense, is over. The strident, divisive, even foul language that has been heard occasionally in these days, of course, has no place in the climate of calm that is needed to face Puerto Rico’s enormous challenges.

The country gave a verdict that it is up to all of us to abide by. The message is the same for the government and for the opposition: the time for politics is over and it is time for everyone, from their own space, to roll up their sleeves and start working for the country we need and deserve, a task in which all of us, without exception, are necessary.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Jennifer GonzálezDonald TrumpPuerto Rico
