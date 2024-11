In just 48 hours, the residents of Puerto Rico will have a privilege that, as strange as it may seem, most of the world’s population does not enjoy: going to the polls and casting our vote for those we want to lead our country, with the confidence that our will shall be respected.

Humanity lives under four types of regimes: full democracies, flawed democracies, hybrid regimes, and authoritarian regimes. Last year’s Democracy Index from The Economist Intelligence Unit reported that only 7.8% of the world’s population lives in a full democracy, while 39% live under authoritarian regimes, without any say in the future of their own country.

This is an overwhelming statistic when considering the number of people subjected to the repression of unaccountable governments. However, it is also inspiring, as it highlights the invaluable privilege we have to rise early next Tuesday, go to our assigned polling place (or having done so in advance), and contribute to shaping our society’s future through our vote.

Our invitation to every Puerto Rican is clear: do not waste this opportunity. Participate in the democratic process and contribute to designing the country in which we want to live.

This campaign has not been easy. The stridency of public discourse, divisive campaigns rooted in lies and fear, and the endless difficulties and setbacks—some even legal—at the State Elections Commission (CEE) have fostered an atmosphere of apprehension and tension, far from ideal for an event as crucial as a democratic election.

Voters are thus invited to take a deep breath, detach from the noise, and strive to cast a rational and responsible vote, considering all the critical issues at stake in this pivotal election.

For instance, there is the urgent task of rebuilding our electrical grid while transitioning to clean, renewable, and affordable energy sources. Equally important is fostering a government environment conducive to economic growth, essential for overcoming nearly two decades of stagnation.

Public education, the health care system, corruption, the politicization of government agencies, climate change, and the protection of our resources are all on the ballot this Tuesday. In the turmoil of the regrettable campaign we have just witnessed, much of what is vital and indispensable was lost.

However, we, the voters, hold the last word, and it is also the most valuable one. On Tuesday night, or in the following days if a recount is necessary, that last word will resonate clearly and will proclaim, both locally and abroad, that Puerto Rico values democratic principles and that we, like any other people, wish to take charge of our destiny.

Let us go this Tuesday, November 5, to vote with courage, serenity, and pride, for the future awaits us.

